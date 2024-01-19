Chevron to Sell Duvernay Assets Amid Global Portfolio Streamlining

Chevron, the multinational energy giant, has announced plans to sell its assets in Alberta's Duvernay formation as part of a broader strategy to streamline its global portfolio. The Duvernay formation is renowned for its hydrocarbon production, particularly shale oil and gas, with Chevron's holdings in the region suggested by a map highlighting the company's Crown mineral rights in yellow and wells licensed to Chevron marked in black.

Deciphering Chevron’s Duvernay Assets

Publicly available data provides some insight into the scope of Chevron's assets in the Duvernay formation. A production graph based on the public list of Chevron's wells in the region shows gross licensed production figures. While this graph does not account for all condensate volumes, which are typically not reported at the well level in Alberta, it does suggest that the cumulative production is around 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d). This aligns with figures reported by Reuters.

Projected Sale Figures and Global Portfolio Streamlining

The assets, which include about 40,000 barrels of oil and gas from Chevron's 70% interest in approximately 235,000 acres in Alberta's Duvernay field, are expected to fetch over $500 million. This sell-off is part of Chevron's plan to offer between $10 billion and $15 billion in assets following recent acquisitions. The company believes that the Duvernay assets hold significant value and growth opportunities.

Implications for Chevron’s Other Operations

Despite this significant sale, Chevron's other Canadian operations remain unaffected. The decision to sell the Duvernay assets aligns with Chevron's strategy to concentrate more than 75% of its upstream capital expenditures on U.S. shale basins, the Gulf of Mexico, the Eastern Mediterranean, Guyana, Australia, and Kazakhstan.

As one of Canada's top shale plays, the Duvernay formation is a valuable asset. Chevron's decision to sell its holdings there is indicative of its wider efforts to diversify its portfolio across asset types and geographies, shedding light on the company's strategic direction.