Chatham-Kent Police Service Paves the Way for Next-Gen 911 with Innovative Call Management System

In a pioneering move, the Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has rolled out an innovative call management system aimed at enhancing emergency response and service. This transformation is in anticipation of the Next Generation 911 (NG911) system, placing Chatham-Kent at the cutting edge of emergency communication technologies.

Revamping Emergency Call Management System

The heart of this revamp lies in a novel feature that allows callers to stay on the line, receiving a message assuring them that their call will be attended to at the earliest. This feature’s central objective is to avoid unnecessary hang-ups and ensure critical calls get immediate attention.

Map Feature to Prioritize Calls

Another significant introduction is a map feature designed to identify and prioritize calls unrelated to significant incidents. Its purpose is to keep emergency lines open for critical situations and expedite response times. Callers who use the non-emergency line are now routed to the emergency communications center where they are encouraged via a message not to disconnect the call. However, if the situation escalates into an emergency, they are urged to hang up and dial 911 directly.

A Proactive Step Towards NG911

This technological upgradation is a proactive move towards the adoption of the NG911 system. The introduction of these features is expected to ensure that Chatham-Kent stays at the forefront of emergency communication systems. The province has allocated over $1.9 million for upgrading their 911 communications. Substantial technological and infrastructure improvements are necessitated for a successful transition to the NG911 system.