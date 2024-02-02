Chartwell Retirement Residences to Unveil Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled

Mark your calendars: Chartwell Retirement Residences, the premier operator of senior living communities in Canada, is set to disclose its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ending December 31, 2023, on March 7, 2024. This critical announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast scheduled for March 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time, where the financial performance will be discussed in greater detail.

Dial-in or Join the Webcast

Interested participants can join the call by dialing in, or they can tune into the live webcast. A slide presentation, complementing the discussion, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Chartwell website. For those unable to attend the live event, an Instant Replay of the call will be accessible via telephone with a passcode, ensuring no one misses out on these crucial revelations.

Chartwell: A Leader in Senior Living

Chartwell Retirement Residences prides itself on offering a broad spectrum of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living, and long-term care. Boasting over 25,000 residents spread across four provinces, Chartwell stands as the largest operator in its sector in Canada.

Enhancing the Lives of Canadian Seniors

Driven by a vision to enhance the lives of Canadian seniors, Chartwell provides a fulfilling living experience for its residents. The upcoming financial results will not only shed light on the company's economic performance but also reflect the effectiveness of its mission to provide top-tier senior care services. The archived audio recording on Chartwell's website will be a testament to the company's transparency and commitment to its investors.