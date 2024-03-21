Charlottetown's University Avenue Redesign Project Hits Delay Over Utility Negotiations

Charlottetown's ambitious plan to overhaul University Avenue, initially slated to start this spring, faces an unexpected postponement. The redesign, aimed at improving traffic flow and safety with new lanes and bike paths, is now on hold for at least 18 months. Central to the delay are ongoing discussions with Maritime Electric and Bell about the logistics of burying utility lines, a critical component of the project's vision.

Community Reaction and Impact

Councillor Mitchell Tweel, representing Ward 4 which includes part of University Avenue, voiced significant frustration over the project's delay. Highlighting the avenue's status as Charlottetown's busiest street, Tweel stressed the disappointment felt by local community groups and the 30,000 daily car users. Similarly, Mitch Underhay from Bike Friendly Communities expressed concerns over cyclist safety on the current roadway, emphasizing the community's anticipation for the promised bike lanes. Despite the setback, Underhay remains hopeful, viewing the project as a vital part of a long-term vision for enhancing Charlottetown's active transportation network.

Project Details and Additional Roadworks

The University Avenue redesign encompasses several key improvements, including the introduction of new right-turn lanes, a centre median, two new intersections, and dedicated bike lanes. While city staff were unavailable for comment, a statement assured residents they would be kept informed about the project's new start date. In the meantime, the city is advancing with other road projects, such as the development of a master plan for North River Road and the ongoing Eastern Gateway Project on Grafton Street, with Phase 1 set to complete by the end of June and Phase 2 expected to start shortly thereafter.

Looking Forward

The delay in the University Avenue project underscores the complexities involved in urban infrastructure upgrades, especially when coordination with utility companies is required. For Charlottetown, the postponement represents a temporary setback in its efforts to improve urban mobility and safety. However, the broad vision for a more accessible and cyclist-friendly city remains intact. As the community waits for the project to resume, the city's commitment to other road improvements offers a silver lining, promising continued progress towards enhancing Charlottetown's transportation landscape.