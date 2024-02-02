Charbone Hydrogen Corporation Raises $849,622 in Non-Brokered Private Financing

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation, a green hydrogen group based in Brossard, Quebec, has announced the successful completion of a non-brokered private placement financing, raising a total of $849,622. This financing has led to the issuance of 16,992,440 Units of the company, each priced at $0.05. This move is aimed at supporting the company's operations, continuing the Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec, Canada, and preparing for a significant potential financing transaction in the future.

Details of the Financing

As part of the offering, Charbone Hydrogen Corporation paid a finder's fee of $29,300 and issued 586,000 finder's warrants to a registered dealer who helped facilitate the introduction of a qualified subscriber. The Units were made available under certain exemptions for accredited investors. However, the offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and all securities issued are under a statutory hold period of four months and one day in Canada.

Charbone's Vision for a Green Future

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation is a green hydrogen group that is committed to producing green dihydrogen molecules using sustainable energy. Their vision includes the development of modular hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. The group's focus is on using the funds raised to support its operations and the Sorel-Tracy project, which is a significant part of its green initiative.

Regulatory Compliance

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation has clarified that the securities issued are not registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933. Therefore, they cannot be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered or exempt from registration. Forward-looking statements in the news release highlight the company's plans and expectations but also point out potential risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results.