Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:38 am EST
Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing

Character – a seemingly intangible trait – has surfaced as a defining factor in successful value investing, according to a recent study led by George Athanassakos, a renowned finance professor at the Ivey Business School and holder of the Ben Graham Chair in Value Investing. This research, marked by in-depth interviews with 19 successful value investors from Canada and the United States, suggests that traits such as humility, integrity, and independence are indispensable in the world of value investing.

Unearthing the Core Traits of Successful Value Investors

Value investors, by nature, need to be contrarian, patient, disciplined, and capable of independent thinking. These attributes, however, are less about intellectual prowess and more about character. For many investors, their introduction to and identification with value investing were spurred by reading ‘The Intelligent Investor’ or being mentored by seasoned professionals in the field.

Despite the common misconception that investing prowess is solely about intelligence, the interviewees unanimously agreed that value investing is as much about the right mindset and character. These are qualities that are challenging to impart through conventional teaching and may be significantly influenced by genetics and upbringing.

Challenges in a Short-Term Results-Oriented Environment

The study also shed light on the difficulties of practicing value investing in environments that predominantly focus on short-term results. This short-term focus can create substantial institutional barriers to value investing, a practice that requires a long-term perspective and unwavering patience. Despite these challenges, the investors interviewed remained resolute in their value investing approach, demonstrating the critical role of character and temperament in investment success.

‘Character is Destiny’ – A Timeless Truth

Athanassakos’s research, which echoes the ancient sentiment of Greek philosopher Heraclitus that ‘Character is Destiny,’ underscores the importance of character in value investing. It challenges the conventional wisdom that investing success can be achieved solely through technical skills or market knowledge. Instead, it emphasizes that character and temperament are equally, if not more, important in determining investing outcomes.

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

