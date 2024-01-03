Chad Moskal Joins AGvisorPRO Inc to Spearhead visorPRO.ai Sales

AGvisorPRO Inc, a leading player in the agricultural technology industry, has announced the appointment of Chad Moskal as the Director of Sales for its new offering, visorPRO.ai. The announcement was made on January 3, as the company embarks on a journey to strengthen the presence of this groundbreaking solution within farm equipment dealerships.

Moskal’s Industry Expertise

Moskal is no stranger to the agricultural industry. His impressive career features significant roles at industry giants such as Raven, Miller Spraying, Case IH, and Rocky Mountain Equipment. These positions have not only fortified his understanding of the farm equipment and precision agriculture sectors but also equipped him with a comprehensive knowledge that AGvisorPRO Inc now looks forward to leveraging.

Transforming Customer Service with visorPRO.ai

The new solution, visorPRO.ai, is a testament to AGvisorPRO Inc’s commitment to innovation in agriculture. The company believes that this technology holds the potential to revolutionize customer service in farm equipment dealerships. By incorporating visorPRO.ai, dealerships can enhance their customer service capabilities, thereby elevating the overall customer experience.

CEO’s Confidence in Moskal

Robert Saik, the CEO of AGvisorPRO Inc, expressed his excitement about Moskal’s appointment. He highlighted Moskal’s proven track record and his profound understanding of the agriculture sector. Saik is confident that Moskal’s expertise will be instrumental in realizing the company’s goal to transform customer service in farm equipment dealerships through the implementation of visorPRO.ai technology.