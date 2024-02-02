CGI Inc Shares Surpass Average Analyst 12-Month Target Price: A Re-evaluation in Play

Shares of CGI Inc (Symbol: GIB) have recently traded above the average analyst 12-month target price of $115.09, reaching $115.10 per share. This transition across the threshold has sparked a critical evaluation by analysts. The crossroads present them with the choice of either downgrading the stock due to its valuation or revising their target price upward if they find the company's fundamentals robust.

Diverse Analyst Opinions

Within the Zacks coverage universe, 11 different analysts have voiced their target prices for CGI Inc, contributing to the average. The target prices show a significant range, with the lowest being $96.00 and the highest at $133.00. This diversity leads to a standard deviation of $9.33 in analyst target prices. The average price target concept is designed to harness the collective wisdom of many analysts rather than relying on a single opinion.

Investors' Implication

As CGI Inc's shares surpass the average price target, investors are prompted to re-evaluate the company's value. The critical question lies in whether the current price reflects a stopping point towards a higher target or if the stock's valuation has become overstretched.

The Spectrum of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings for CGI Inc vary, with the average rating oscillating between Strong Buy (1) and Strong Sell (5), as per data from Zacks Investment Research provided via Quandl.com. This information serves as a guide to investors in making informed decisions about CGI Inc's stock.

