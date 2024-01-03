CFO’s Dismissal over Credit Card Misuse Deemed Discriminatory: A Wake-Up Call for Employers

In a landmark case, a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of an unnamed corporation in British Columbia was dismissed following an investigation into his misuse of a company credit card. The CFO allegedly racked up over $14,000 in personal expenses on the card, leading to its decline due to the exceeded monthly limit, despite attempts to correct his actions via repayment plans and payroll deductions.

A Ground for Human Rights Complaint

Following his termination, the CFO lodged a human rights complaint against his former employer, alleging discrimination based on his race or other protected characteristics. The Tribunal, however, found no direct evidence of racial stereotyping influencing the misconduct report. Interestingly, it concluded that even a subconscious presence of racial stereotypes in the conduct of the investigation and the termination process constituted discrimination. Hence, the termination was deemed discriminatory.

Unconscious Bias in the Workplace

This case underscores the crucial need for employers to remain cognizant of unconscious biases during investigations and terminations. Consistency must be maintained in handling employee misconduct to prevent potential discrimination claims. It also serves as a stern reminder to organizations to enforce strict financial controls and ensure adherence to them.

