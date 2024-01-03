en English
CFO’s Dismissal over Credit Card Misuse Deemed Discriminatory: A Wake-Up Call for Employers

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
CFO’s Dismissal over Credit Card Misuse Deemed Discriminatory: A Wake-Up Call for Employers

In a landmark case, a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of an unnamed corporation in British Columbia was dismissed following an investigation into his misuse of a company credit card. The CFO allegedly racked up over $14,000 in personal expenses on the card, leading to its decline due to the exceeded monthly limit, despite attempts to correct his actions via repayment plans and payroll deductions.

A Ground for Human Rights Complaint

Following his termination, the CFO lodged a human rights complaint against his former employer, alleging discrimination based on his race or other protected characteristics. The Tribunal, however, found no direct evidence of racial stereotyping influencing the misconduct report. Interestingly, it concluded that even a subconscious presence of racial stereotypes in the conduct of the investigation and the termination process constituted discrimination. Hence, the termination was deemed discriminatory.

Unconscious Bias in the Workplace

This case underscores the crucial need for employers to remain cognizant of unconscious biases during investigations and terminations. Consistency must be maintained in handling employee misconduct to prevent potential discrimination claims. It also serves as a stern reminder to organizations to enforce strict financial controls and ensure adherence to them.

Other Cases of Financial Misconduct

Similar instances of financial impropriety have been witnessed in the corporate world. Veradigm Inc is presently grappling with a securities class action lawsuit for violating federal securities laws, including fraudulent misrepresentations related to its business operations and prospects. The lawsuit alleges that the company misled investors about its financial performance, causing them significant losses. The company admitted to internal control failures related to revenue recognition that resulted in a misstatement of reported revenues, causing a dip in stock price. Furthermore, both the CEO and CFO resigned from their roles.

In another case, former executives of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Tom Stalf and Pete Fingerhut, along with former CFO Gregory Bell, are accused of stealing nearly $2.3 million over a decade. They face 90 counts concerning the misuse of Columbus Zoo funds, with their trial dates rescheduled to mid-2024. The charges include aggravated theft, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, telecommunication fraud, money laundering, tampering with records, bribery, conspiracy, and extortion. The accused allegedly misused zoo funds for personal purchases and other activities, and resigned in March 2021 when the allegations were revealed.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

