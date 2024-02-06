CFC Announces 2024 Comedy Story Room Intensive with Showrunner Anthony Q. Farrell

The Canadian Film Centre (CFC) has pulled back the curtain on the participants for its 2024 Comedy Story Room Intensive. This intensive full-time training program spanning 12 weeks is tailored to provide hands-on experience to emerging and mid-level writers. The initiative holds a special emphasis on nurturing BIPOC talent within a synergistic series writing environment.

Comedy Story Room Intensive: A Platform for BIPOC Talent

The program, a brainchild of Bell Media, is set to be spearheaded by Anthony Q. Farrell, a veteran executive producer, comedian, writer, and actor. Farrell's portfolio boasts of acclaimed works like 'Shelved' and 'Run the Burbs'. As the story room showrunner, Farrell will play the role of a mentor for the six chosen participants: Marushka Jessica Almeida, Qaseem Fazal, Della Haddock, Aditi Raina, Mostafa Shaker, and Nattasha Shrestha.

The selected writers are a diverse mix from various regions across Canada, including British Columbia, Toronto, and Egyptian-Canadian communities. They will collectively work under Farrell's tutelage to shape his latest comedy series, 'Truck U'.

A Collaborative Process

Farrell has expressed his excitement for the collaborative process, highlighting the pleasure of working with a group of witty and smart individuals towards a shared creative goal.

Bridging the Diversity Gap

The Comedy Story Room Intensive is a professional training initiative particularly designed for writers identifying as Black, Indigenous, or People of Colour (BIPOC). The program aims to bridge the diversity gap, supporting the future of varied storytelling. It offers a priceless mentorship from the experienced showrunner Anthony Q. Farrell, who will lead the writers and manage the story room as they contribute to the development of his latest comedy series.

The selected group of writers includes individuals from a range of backgrounds, such as an Egyptian Canadian comedian, a writer and improv comedian, a data analyst turned comedy writer, and a Middle East born South Asian writer. Each writer brings their unique experiences and dreams to the table, and the program seeks to bolster their career growth and create opportunities for underrepresented voices.