Canada

Central Okanagan RCMP Boosts Force with 16 New Officers Amid Rising Workload

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Central Okanagan RCMP Boosts Force with 16 New Officers Amid Rising Workload

Central Okanagan’s Superintendent of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Kara Triance, has announced the addition of 16 new officers to the local police force, funded by the Kelowna city council’s 2024 budget. This move seeks to alleviate the mounting workload for the local police, which currently stands at approximately one-and-a-half times the average in British Columbia. These new positions are expected to bring the workload of Kelowna Mounties to about 17% above the provincial average.

Addressing Staffing Needs and Challenges

This development is part of a broader strategy that has seen the addition of 61 officers since 2019, in response to a recommendation that called for 56 officers by 2025. Triance also cited the need for seven new officers annually to keep pace with population growth. However, while funding has been successful, recruitment remains a challenge, with 80% of funded positions currently filled. The recent surge in housing prices in the Central Okanagan has impacted recruitment, forcing the force to increasingly recruit from cities with high housing costs, like Vancouver.

Impressively Handling a Crisis

Despite these challenges, the RCMP has demonstrated its ability to effectively manage crises, as evidenced by its response to the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023. With no fatalities resulting from the wildfire, the RCMP’s emergency response capabilities were put to test and emerged triumphant.

Adapting to New Policies

Triance also shed light on the impact of B.C.’s decriminalization of small amounts of hard drugs in January 2023. This policy shift has led to a change in police focus from enforcement to healthcare. Triance advocated for drug-free zones in parks and playgrounds as part of this shift. In addition to this, she highlighted a 14% decrease in vehicle collisions in 2023, noting that the most common traffic ticket was for distracted driving, which accounted for 37% of all tickets.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

