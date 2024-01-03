en English
Canada

Central Okanagan Offers Early Bird Discount on Dog Licenses for 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
Central Okanagan Offers Early Bird Discount on Dog Licenses for 2024

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is extending a financial reprieve to dog owners via an early bird scheme for dog licences for the year 2024. The incentive, which sees dog owners save up to $20, will only be applicable until the end of February. Under this offer, the licence fee for spayed or neutered dogs is pegged at a mere $20, while for other dogs, the fee stands at $60. Post February 29, however, these prices will revert to the standard rates of $40 and $80, respectively.

Adherence to Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw

The RDCO’s Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw stipulates that all dogs over three months old must be licensed. In the previous year, 2023, this mandate saw over 35,000 dogs getting registered. The licence is not just a regulatory requirement but also a safety measure for the pets. It ensures a lost pet can be swiftly returned to its owner, and it even includes one free ride home for the pet.

Additional Benefits for License Holders

Owners with licensed dogs also gain access to enticing discounts from local businesses that are part of the dog licence reward program. This initiative further promotes the importance of obtaining a dog licence and it encourages dog owners to comply.

Availability of Licences

Dog licences can be procured from a range of places such as the RDCO office, regional dog pound, municipal offices in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, and Lake Country, and even the SPCA. Additionally, they are available for purchase online for added convenience. For newcomers to the region who hold a valid licence from another town, the RDCO offers a free transfer service at their Kelowna office.

Canada Local News Pets
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

