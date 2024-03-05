Central Okanagan Boosts Rebates for Cleaner Air: Up to $1,500 for Wood Appliance Recycling

Residents of Central Okanagan are set to breathe easier and save money as the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) amplifies its Wood Smoke Reduction Program. The initiative now offers up to $1,500 in rebates for those willing to swap old wood-burning appliances for newer, more environmentally friendly models. Nancy Mora Castro, the Regional Air Quality Program Coordinator, emphasizes the dual benefits of improved air quality and financial incentives for participants.

Enhanced Rebate Levels and Options

The 2024 rebate structure is designed to appeal to a broad range of residents with varying needs and preferences. It includes $600 for emission-certified wood replacements that meet the EPA's stringent 2020 limits, and a generous $1,500 for electric heat pumps. Special consideration is given to WFN (Westbank First Nation) members, with rebates doubling for most categories, reaching up to $3,000 for electric heat pumps. Additionally, a new 'bounty' option offers $300 for recycling wood-burning appliances without purchasing a replacement.

How to Participate

To facilitate the transition, the RDCO has partnered with local businesses such as the Fireplace Den, White's Barbecue and Fireplace Centre, and FireCraft. These partners assist residents in disposing of their old wood burners and completing the necessary paperwork to claim their rebates. It's important to note that to qualify for the rebate, the removed wood appliances must be demolished, disabled, or recycled, ensuring they are permanently removed from circulation.

Impact on Air Quality and Community Health

By encouraging the shift to cleaner-burning technologies, the RDCO aims to significantly reduce smoke pollution and harmful particulate emissions. This initiative not only contributes to a healthier environment but also supports residents in making cost-effective and sustainable heating choices. With a limit of one rebate per household, the program is positioned to have a widespread impact across the community.

For those interested in taking advantage of this opportunity, more information about the Wood Stove Exchange Program is available on the RDCO website. As the program moves forward, it represents a critical step towards cleaner air and a healthier future for the residents of Central Okanagan.