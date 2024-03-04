Celtic Beats and Heartfelt Ballads: The McDades Enthrall at Stettler Performing Arts Centre

On a vibrant evening in Stettler, the Celtic-rooted ensemble, The McDades, delivered an unforgettable performance at the Performing Arts Centre, captivating the audience with their unique blend of music and storytelling. Comprising siblings Solon McDade, Shannon Johnson, and Jeremiah McDade, alongside Montreal's own Richard Irwin and Andy Hillhouse, the band's eclectic set ranged from Gordon Lightfoot classics to original compositions steeped in personal narratives and cultural heritage. The event, a highlight of the Stettler Variety Showcase, illuminated the stage with a fusion of folk, jazz, and world rhythms.

Advertisment

From Family Ties to Global Sounds

The McDades, whose musical journey began in the heart of Edmonton within a family band, have evolved into a dynamic group with a global sound. Their performance in Stettler was a testament to their growth and versatility, featuring a mix of covers and original songs that spanned genres and emotions. The inclusion of a French song and a Celtic-inspired tale showcased their ability to traverse musical landscapes, while personal stories behind songs like "Valley of A Thousand Tears" added depth to the evening's repertoire. The familial bond among the McDades not only enriches their music but also brings a sense of intimacy and authenticity to their performances.

A Night of Musical Storytelling

Advertisment

The concert's setlist was a narrative journey, with each song unveiling a story, whether drawn from personal experiences or global folklore. Shannon Johnson's "Valley of A Thousand Tears," inspired by a challenging breakup, resonated with the audience, highlighting the universal themes of love and loss. Similarly, songs dedicated to family members, such as one written for Jeremiah's wedding and another reflecting on the knowledge to leave a bad relationship, underscored the band's ability to connect deeply with listeners through their music. This storytelling prowess, combined with their instrumental mastery, made for a compelling performance that lingered in the hearts of those present.

Looking Ahead: The Continuation of the Stettler Variety Showcase

As the evening drew to a close, the anticipation for future performances at the Stettler Variety Showcase grew. With the Jeffery Straker Trio set to grace the stage on April 7, marking the season's finale, the series promises to continue its tradition of showcasing diverse talents. The McDades' show not only left an indelible mark on the Stettler Performing Arts Centre but also set a high standard for what's to come. As tickets for the next show become available, the community eagerly awaits another night of enchanting music and storytelling.

Reflecting on the McDades' performance, it's clear that music has the power to bridge divides, celebrate culture, and touch hearts. Their ability to weave personal tales with universal themes, all while maintaining a strong connection to their roots, exemplifies the transformative potential of art. As the Stettler Variety Showcase looks to the future, it carries with it the legacy of performances like The McDades', which remind us of the enduring joy and unity that music can bring to our lives.