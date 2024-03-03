Celebrating Indigenous Women: Disruptors of Colonialism in Women's History Month

March is a time of reflection and celebration for the Ontario Native Women's Association (ONWA), as they highlight the vital contributions of Indigenous women during Women's History Month. This year, ONWA is launching a video series to amplify Indigenous women's voices, sharing their perspectives and the significance of this month to them. Through these stories, ONWA aims to honor Indigenous women and girls as leaders and boundary-pushers against colonial systems.

Empowering Voices through Storytelling

The video series by ONWA serves as a platform for Indigenous women to share their experiences, challenges, and triumphs. It's not just about recounting past struggles but celebrating the ongoing efforts of these women in their communities. Cora McGuire-Cyrette, CEO of ONWA, emphasizes the importance of recognizing Indigenous women's inherent rights and their roles within the community, nationally, and internationally. The initiative encourages community members to participate by submitting their stories, fostering a sense of unity and collective strength.

Reclaiming Indigenous Women's Roles

ONWA's initiative goes beyond celebration, aiming to reclaim the matriarchal roles Indigenous women have traditionally held in their families and communities. This effort seeks to restore Indigenous women's identity and rights, moving away from a jurisdictional approach towards one that is inclusive and recognizes the right to safety for Indigenous women, regardless of their location. The drive towards reconciling relationships and acknowledging Indigenous women as the medicine needed for healing is at the core of ONWA's message.

Join the Movement

The call to action is clear: to honor, celebrate, and learn about the significant contributions of Indigenous women. ONWA invites everyone to explore their membership and participate in the dialogue by clicking here. As Women's History Month progresses, it's an opportunity to reflect on the progress made and the journey ahead in ensuring that Indigenous women's voices are heard, their rights protected, and their leadership recognized.

The celebration of Indigenous women during Women's History Month by ONWA highlights an important narrative of resilience, leadership, and advocacy against systemic barriers. It's a reminder that the path towards equality and recognition requires ongoing effort, community support, and a commitment to elevating voices that have long been marginalized. As we look forward to the stories and insights shared through ONWA's video series, it's a time to commit to learning, supporting, and advocating for the rights and roles of Indigenous women in all spheres of life.