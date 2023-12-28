en English
Business

CEBA Loan Repayment Woes: Early Deadlines due to Application Errors

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:52 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:02 am EST
CEBA Loan Repayment Woes: Early Deadlines due to Application Errors

As the repayment deadline for the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loan looms large, many small Canadian businesses are grappling with a ticking time bomb. The CEBA program, established to provide financial succor to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, faces criticism as a significant number of recipients wrestle with early repayment deadlines due to discrepancies in their application process.

Application Errors Trigger Early Repayment

Mistakes or inaccurate information furnished during the application process have precipitated a situation where numerous business owners are compelled to repay their loans ahead of schedule. This unexpected demand is causing consternation among entrepreneurs, many of whom are still grappling with the economic fallout of the pandemic. Approximately 250,000 businesses nationwide will face challenges in repaying the loans without an extension.

Weathering the Economic Storm

Business owners have had to make adjustments to ride out the economic storm, including transitioning to online platforms, reducing team sizes, and downsizing to smaller spaces. While some saw a spike in sales during the early days of the pandemic, subsequent supply chain disruptions and extreme weather in India impeded their production cycle.

Advocacy for Struggling Businesses

The looming repayment deadline, extended twice already, is a paramount concern for these businesses. The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB) is championing the cause of these beleaguered businesses, urging the government to exercise additional diligence and compassion in reviewing these cases. The CFIB advocates for a further extension of the deadline, which would mitigate the financial strain on businesses still recovering from the pandemic’s impact.

Business
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

