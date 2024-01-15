CEBA Loan Repayment Commences, Marking a Significant Phase in Canada’s Pandemic Recovery

Marking a critical phase in Canada’s recovery, businesses that received loans under the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program during the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to repay. It signals the government’s progress in winding down the pandemic-related spending and a return to pre-pandemic fiscal policies. This development is a reflection of the government’s efforts to conclude the emergency financial support measures that were put in place to cushion the economic impact of the health crisis on businesses.

CEBA Loan Repayment Begins

The CEBA program, which lent a staggering $49-billion in emergency loans to nearly 900,000 businesses during the early weeks of the pandemic, is finally seeing repayments, almost four years later. The first major repayment deadline is this Thursday, marking the commencement of the CEBA loan repayment. This deadline will serve as a critical indicator of the current financial status of small businesses.

Loan Forgiveness and Extension Provisions

CEBA loan holders had until Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, to access the partial loan forgiveness feature of the loans and the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) loans. Eligible CEBA loan holders who needed a grace period to finalize the payout of their loan could still qualify for partial loan forgiveness if the outstanding principal of their loan was repaid by March 28, 2024. Post-Jan. 19, 2024, outstanding loans, including those captured by the refinancing extension, will convert to three-year term loans, with an interest rate of 5%, and a repayment date of Dec. 31, 2026.

Implications for Businesses and the Economy

The repayment of CEBA loans will likely have significant implications for the financial planning and operations of the affected businesses, as well as for the overall economy. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business reports that about 23% of small businesses in B.C. are unable to repay the CEBA loan before Jan 18. All CEBA borrowers have been given until Jan 18 to repay the interest-free loan, or it will be converted to a three-year loan from the federal government at five per cent interest, with monthly payments commencing immediately.