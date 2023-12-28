en English
Business

CEBA Loan Recipients Grapple with Early Repayment Due to Application Errors

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:50 am EST
CEBA Loan Recipients Grapple with Early Repayment Due to Application Errors

Thousands of businesses across Canada are grappling with an unexpected burden as they face an early deadline to repay the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans. This pressing situation emerges from errors committed during the loan application process.

Amid the chaos and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CEBA program was established as a lifeline, providing much-needed financial support to small businesses and non-profit organizations hit hardest by the virus’s impact. Now, due to inadvertent mistakes on their applications, many are left facing the daunting task of repaying the loan ahead of the original terms.

The Unforeseen Consequence of Application Errors

From retail stores to restaurants, local service providers to non-profit organizations, tens of thousands of enterprises have been caught off guard by this sudden demand for early loan repayment.

The errors made during the application process have not been specified, but the repercussions are clear and concerning. The looming deadline is causing apprehension among business owners who may find it challenging to comply with the shorter timeframe without jeopardizing the financial stability of their businesses.

The Federal Government’s Response

The federal government has offered an olive branch, extending the repayment deadline for some. Yet, a significant number of businesses, due to the nature of their application errors, are required to settle their debts by December 31, 2021. This includes business owners like Cheryl Hyckie, whose applications were rejected multiple times due to bureaucratic issues and is now beholden to repay her loan in full.

Advocacy for Affected Businesses

The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB) is stepping up to advocate for these businesses. The CFIB is urging the government to review these cases with additional diligence and compassion, recognizing that many of these errors were likely due to the unprecedented circumstances and pressures of the pandemic. The federation’s call to action underscores the need for policy flexibility in times of crisis and the crucial role of small businesses in the Canadian economy.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

