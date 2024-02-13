CD&R Acquires Shearer's Foods: A Game-Changer in the Snack Industry

A seismic shift in the snack industry is underway as private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) successfully acquires Shearer's Foods, a prominent contract manufacturer and private label supplier of salty snacks, cookies, and crackers in the US and Canada. The deal, which was finalized today, February 13, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the industry and promises a brighter future for both companies.

CD&R and Shearer's Foods: A Powerhouse Partnership

With over 10 manufacturing plants and a distribution center in the United States, as well as three manufacturing facilities in Canada, Shearer's Foods is well-positioned to solidify its presence in the market. Under the guidance of Bill Nictakis, Executive Chairman, and Mark McNeil, CEO, the company will continue to thrive. The acquisition by CD&R, a renowned private equity firm, is expected to provide Shearer's Foods with the necessary resources and expertise to accelerate its growth trajectory.

Leveraging Expertise for Accelerated Growth

CD&R's investment in Shearer's Foods is strategically aligned with the company's mission to become the preferred manufacturer and supplier for its growing customer and retailer communities. By leveraging CD&R's industry knowledge and strategic vision, Shearer's Foods is poised to take advantage of new opportunities for growth and innovation.

"We are excited about the partnership with CD&R, whose expertise and resources will enable us to accelerate our growth and better serve our customers," said Mark McNeil, CEO of Shearer's Foods.

Adapting to Market Changes: A Necessary Transition

In the midst of this promising partnership, Shearer's Foods recently announced the closure of one of its production plants, located in Lubbock, Texas. The decision comes as a result of decreased demand from the company's largest customer. However, this strategic move is seen as a necessary adaptation to the ever-changing market landscape.

Despite this setback, both CD&R and Shearer's Foods remain optimistic about the future and are committed to pursuing new avenues for growth and expansion. As the snack industry continues to evolve, this powerful partnership is well-equipped to navigate the challenges ahead and create opportunities for success.

In conclusion, the acquisition of Shearer's Foods by Clayton Dubilier & Rice signifies a promising future for the snack industry. As these two powerhouses join forces, they are poised to capitalize on new opportunities, drive innovation, and redefine the market landscape. Despite the challenges that lie ahead, the dedication and expertise of both companies ensure a bright and prosperous future for all involved.