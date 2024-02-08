CDHA Backs Next Phase of Canadian Dental Care Plan: A Leap Towards Accessible Oral Health

In a significant stride towards accessible oral health care, the Canadian Dental Hygienists Association (CDHA) has thrown its weight behind the next phase of the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). This progressive initiative, slated to roll out in May 2024, is poised to dismantle barriers for vulnerable populations seeking dental care.

A Beacon of Hope: The Canadian Dental Care Plan

The CDCP, an ambitious project backed by the Government of Canada, Sun Life, and oral health care associations, aims to bring affordable dental care within reach of up to 9 million Canadians without dental insurance. The plan, which will cover a wide array of oral health services, has already garnered substantial interest, with over 600,000 Canadians applying since its launch in December.

Registration for eligible seniors aged 72 and above commenced on February 1, with other seniors, minors, and those holding disability tax credit certificates set to join in the coming months. The CDHA, representing over 31,000 dental hygienists, has been actively engaged in consultations with Health Canada and government officials to ensure the plan's effectiveness.

The CDHA's Crusade: Advocating for Fairness and Prevention

The CDHA has been instrumental in advocating for the inclusion of preventive services, fair reimbursement rates, full coverage of service costs, simplified pre-authorization processes, and equal reimbursement, irrespective of whether services are provided independently or within a dental office.

Concerns have been raised about the current plan's limited emphasis on prevention, including inadequate reimbursement for oral health education and preventative treatments without pre-authorization. Additionally, a discrepancy in reimbursement rates for dental hygienists has come to light, with those practicing independently receiving about 15% less than their counterparts in dental offices.

The plan allows providers to pass on the cost difference to patients if they choose not to absorb it. This disparity, the CDHA argues, could potentially undermine the plan's objective of making dental care more accessible and affordable.

The Role of Dental Hygienists: Servicing Vulnerable Groups

Dental hygienists, particularly mobile practitioners, play a pivotal role in servicing vulnerable groups. The CDHA is committed to ensuring that the CDCP effectively meets the needs of the estimated 9 million expected enrollees. As the national voice for dental hygienists in Canada, the CDHA continues to engage with the government to improve the CDCP, aiming to advance the dental hygiene profession and public oral health.

As the CDCP rollout continues, participating oral health providers will bill Sun Life directly for eligible services. Some services will require pre-authorization, and fees will be reassessed annually. Service Canada has issued warnings about potential scams related to the plan, urging applicants to exercise caution.

The CDCP, with its promise of affordable and accessible dental care, represents a beacon of hope for millions of Canadians. As the CDHA continues its advocacy role, the focus remains on ensuring that the plan delivers on its promise, fostering a healthier, smiling nation.