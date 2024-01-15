CBC's Budget for Indigenous Services: A Minuscule Yet Impactful Allocation

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Canada's national public broadcaster, committed a mere 0.3% of its $1.9-billion budget last year to Indigenous services, summing to $6,426,320. This figure, revealed through access-to-information requests, represents a minor reduction from the previous year, by $25,680. Despite this slight reduction, CBC president Catherine Tait affirmed the broadcaster's commitment to the Indigenous community.

Indigenous Language Services: A Niche in the Budget

Indigenous language services, which constitute less than one half of one percent of CBC's budget, experienced a cut in spending, as indicated by Access To Information records. The CBC's financial commitment to Indigenous services may seem small, yet its impact is far-reaching. These services play a crucial role in preserving Indigenous languages, fostering cultural diversity, and promoting inclusivity.

Reaching All Canadians: A Broadcaster's Duty

Catherine Tait, in her address to the House of Commons heritage committee on November 2, underlined CBC's duty to serve all Canadians, including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples. She justified the ongoing subsidies by citing 'fantastically exciting' Indigenous shows on CBC's roster, although she refrained from elaborating on the financial aspects of these services.

Governmental Efforts Toward Equality

Simultaneously, the Government of Canada is acknowledging and addressing systemic barriers within the justice system. It aims to ensure fair and equal access to justice and legal services for vulnerable and traditionally marginalized groups, including racialized communities. This includes providing funding to Mediate BC to enhance access to justice for Indigenous and racialized communities in British Columbia, specifically concerning child welfare processes. The commitment of $21.5 million over five years in Budget 2021 is aimed at supporting the provision of culturally appropriate legal information and resources, as well as piloting legal advice services for racialized communities across Canada.