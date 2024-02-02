CBC President Catherine Tait Faces Criticism Over Job Cuts and Performance Pay

During a recent meeting of the House of Commons committee, Catherine Tait, the president of CBC/Radio-Canada, came under fire for failing to address concerns effectively about the management of the public broadcaster and the imminent job cuts. The criticism followed CBC's announcement that it would be eliminating 800 positions, a decision that has sparked considerable controversy.

Tait's Stance on Performance Pay

Despite the imminent layoffs, Tait refused to rule out performance pay for the broadcaster's managers, a position that was met with disapproval by MPs from various parties, including Liberal and NDP. Tait argued that if CBC meets its fiscal year results, non-unionized employees should receive their performance pay. This notion, however, was met with criticism from the MPs who argued it was inappropriate to award performance pay amidst job cuts and when services to Canadians are being compromised.

Lack of Discussion on Key Performance Indicators

During the hearing, there was also a noticeable absence of substantive discussion about whether CBC's key performance indicators (KPIs) for setting bonuses were appropriate or whether the public broadcaster has an excessive number of managers. This oversight left a vacuum in the conversation about the management and direction of the CBC.

Diversity Amidst Struggle

Despite the controversy surrounding the layoffs and performance pay, Tait did highlight CBC's success in diversity, with a large percentage of new hires coming from racialized Canadians, Indigenous peoples, and persons with disabilities. However, these diversity strides were seen by some as a diversion from the broader issue of content quality and adherence to CBC's mandate.

The meeting concluded with Tait citing chronic underfunding as a significant challenge for the CBC, despite its substantial annual budget from the government. This statement left unresolved tensions regarding the broadcaster's future and its use of taxpayer funding. The controversy surrounding Tait's testimony underscores the pressing need for a transparent, accountable, and robust public broadcaster that serves the needs of all Canadians.