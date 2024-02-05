CBC Announces Groundbreaking National Indigenous Strategy

In a landmark move, CBC, the national public broadcaster of Canada, has revealed a comprehensive three-year plan aimed at fostering Indigenous representation within its organization and promoting Indigenous languages in its content. The strategy, entitled 'Strengthening Relations, Walking Together', seeks to better serve and reflect the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities throughout Canada. This initiative marks the birth of CBC's inaugural national Indigenous strategy, following extensive consultations with Indigenous staff and the public.

Four Pillars of Commitment

The strategy encompasses four core areas of commitment. The first pillar is a review of CBC's historical coverage of Indigenous stories. This introspective examination allows for a deep understanding of past narratives and the opportunity to forge a more inclusive future. The second major commitment is the establishment of an Indigenous office. Led by the esteemed Gitxsan journalist Robert Doane, this office will supervise the strategy's execution and maintain ongoing consultations with Indigenous groups.

Amplifying Indigenous Voices

Catherine Tait, the president, and CEO of CBC, underscored that the strategy will serve as an operative framework to augment the representation and voices of Indigenous communities and CBC employees. She elucidated that the plan's focus extends beyond mere representation—it encapsulates a broader vision of cultivating fruitful relationships, taking meaningful strides towards reconciliation, and fostering a more profound understanding and respect for Indigenous cultures, customs, and languages.

Accountability and Progress

To ensure transparency and track progress, CBC has pledged to release an annual report, incorporating feedback from both staff and viewers. This annual review will serve as a crucial tool to monitor the implementation of the National Indigenous Strategy. The formulation and execution of this strategy exemplify CBC's commitment to better reflecting the diversity of Canada's population and addressing the needs and perspectives of its Indigenous peoples with due respect and understanding.