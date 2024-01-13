en English
Canada

Catherine Luelo, Ex-CIO of Canada, Begins New Role at Privy Council Office

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Catherine Luelo, Ex-CIO of Canada, Begins New Role at Privy Council Office

Former Canada’s Chief Information Officer (CIO), Catherine Luelo, has embarked on a new journey in her career. After tendering her resignation as the CIO, she has been chosen as a Senior Official in the Privy Council Office, stepping into a crucial role advising on digital transformation, technology, and managing tech talent. This appointment will take effect from January 15, 2024.

Concerns and Recommendations

In her resignation letter addressed to Privy Council Clerk John Hannaford, Luelo laid bare her concerns about the public service’s discipline, or the lack thereof. She argues that this deficiency is a serious roadblock in the government’s journey from analog to digital. Her concerns revolve around five key points: prioritizing high-risk systems over trying to fix everything, the necessity of government departments to work in sync, standardizing processes and systems prior to modernization, over-governance and risk aversion culture slowing down decision-making, and an overhaul in funding IT projects and managing tech talent.

Aligning Resources with Priorities

Catherine Luelo reiterated that the government’s technology expenditure, which stands at approximately $10 billion annually, is not the issue. Instead, she believes that the problem lies in the lack of clear prioritization and disciplined allocation of resources towards the most beneficial work for Canadians. She points out that around 65 percent of government systems are in a state of poor health and advocates for cutting spending by half in order to concentrate on quality work and essential services.

Power to the CIO and Recruitment Challenges

Luelo suggests that the CIO should have more authority in green-lighting IT projects, pushing the government to move at a faster pace and encouraging leaders to take responsibility and risks. She also touches upon the difficulty of recruiting digital talent, proposing flexible work locations and unconventional hiring practices as potential solutions. Luelo strongly believes that while the government will continue to require consultants and contractors, the focus on prioritization and standardization could help reduce dependence on them.

As Luelo takes up her new position, her insights and recommendations will be instrumental in guiding Canada’s digital transformation in the government. With her at the helm, there is hope for a more disciplined, efficient, and forward-thinking approach to managing the country’s digital landscape.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

