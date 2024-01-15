en English
Business

Casino License Up for Renewal: High-Stakes Competition for Caesars Windsor’s Future

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Casino License Up for Renewal: High-Stakes Competition for Caesars Windsor's Future

The iconic Caesars Windsor, a casino that has been at the heart of Windsor, Ontario’s tourism and economy for three decades, is at a crucial juncture as its operating license is up for renewal for the first time since its inauguration. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp (OLG) has the daunting task of reviewing offers for the coveted license from three major gambling contenders: Caesars Entertainment Inc., a veteran that has helmed the property since its inception; Bally’s Corp., a new player assembled from assets formerly owned by Caesars; and Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment, an Indigenous-owned enterprise that operates a pair of casinos in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The High-Stakes Competition

The stakes are high for this license as the victor will have control over the slot machines and blackjack tables at Caesars Windsor. The casino has been a transformative force for Windsor, shifting its identity from an automotive city to a tourism magnet, and the new operator will have a significant role in shaping its future. The OLG’s decision, eagerly awaited, is slated for fall, with the new operator stepping in to run the show in 2025.

Local Leaders Champion Caesars

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, union representatives, and tourism officials have unanimously expressed a strong preference for Caesars to retain the license. Their support is rooted in the company’s substantial contributions to the local job market, with over 2,000 jobs credited to it, and successful customer loyalty programs. Caesars has not only revitalized downtown Windsor but also managed to navigate through various challenges including smoking bans, cross-border travel restrictions, and the COVID-19 pandemic, with an innovative approach to online gambling.

Impact on the Local Economy

In 2022, Caesars had a staggering 4.4 million visitors who injected an impressive $669 million into the region’s economy. The influence of the casino on the local economy has been profound, and its future operator will have a significant role to play in maintaining or even amplifying this impact. The eventual decision by the OLG will not only shape the future of Caesars Windsor and the local economy but also alter the competitive landscape of the gambling industry in the region.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

