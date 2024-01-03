Carta Worldwide Records 36% Growth in Payment Volumes, Reaches $9.9 Billion for 2023

Carta Worldwide, a globally recognized digital payments firm owned by Mogo Inc., has recorded a significant surge in its payment volumes, hitting an impressive $9.9 billion for the year ending December 31, 2023. This figure represents a robust 36% growth compared to the previous year, primarily driven by the expansion of its European payments business.

Platform Investments and Future Growth

Greg Feller, the President & CFO of Mogo Inc., has expressed his optimism about the company’s performance in 2023. Feller believes that the sustained growth momentum, along with strategic investments in Carta’s platform, including the transition to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, will lay a solid foundation for the company’s long-term growth. The global payments market, where Carta is a key player, is currently valued at a staggering $2.2 trillion.

Carta Worldwide and Mogo Inc.: A Brief Overview

Established in 2008, Carta Worldwide stands at the forefront of digital payment software solutions. Its offerings range from issuer processing for prepaid, debit, and credit cards. The firm operates card programs in over 35 countries as a certified processor for Visa and MasterCard. On the other hand, Mogo Inc., having over 2 million members and a considerable annual payments volume, has made a name for itself as one of Canada’s leading fintech companies. Mogo is constantly innovating in the wealth industry, providing digital solutions like MogoTrade for commission-free stock trading and Moka for cost-effective passive investing.

Carta Worldwide: Empowering Fintech Companies

Carta Worldwide, as a subsidiary of Mogo, also provides a state-of-the-art payments platform for fintech companies in Europe and Canada. This fact underscores Mogo’s commitment to leveraging digital technology to revolutionize the financial industry. The company, however, included a cautionary note in its statement, indicating that it contains forward-looking statements.