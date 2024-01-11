en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Carrie Cook to Leave Royal Bank for Bank of Montreal: A High-Stakes Move in Banking

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:37 pm EST
Carrie Cook to Leave Royal Bank for Bank of Montreal: A High-Stakes Move in Banking

High-ranking Canadian investment banker, Carrie Cook, has set the banking sector abuzz with her recent announcement of leaving her position at Royal Bank of Canada to join the rival firm, Bank of Montreal. Cook, who has been serving as the co-head of Canadian investment banking at Royal Bank of Canada, is all set to embark on a new journey from April, enhancing the competitive landscape of the Canadian banking sector.

A Wealth of Experience

Carrying an impressive portfolio, Cook boasts more than 25 years of experience in the arena of investment banking. Prior to her tenure at Royal Bank of Canada, she spent over a decade enriching her career at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Her vast knowledge and experience in the field have been critical to the growth and success of the banks she has served.

Global Head at Bank of Montreal

According to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News, Cook is projected to join the Bank of Montreal as the global head of investment and corporate banking. This new role will enable her to leverage her extensive experience and expertise to guide the Bank of Montreal to new heights in the competitive world of finance.

Significant Move in the Banking Sector

Given Cook’s high-ranking position and her wide-ranging experience, her move to Bank of Montreal is viewed as significant within the banking sector. Cook will continue to be based in Toronto, where she will execute her new responsibilities, adding a new dimension to the Bank of Montreal’s leadership.

In the ever-evolving world of banking and finance, Cook’s move reiterates the dynamic nature of this sector. It underscores the importance of experience and expertise in navigating the complex and competitive landscape of global banking. As Cook transitions to her new role at Bank of Montreal, the industry watches with keen interest.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
VC Spectra's SPCT: A Rising Star in the Decentralized Finance Sector
In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens are reshaping the economic landscape, one newcomer stands out. VC Spectra (SPCT), a fresh face in the DeFi arena, has captured the attention of investors worldwide. Launched in the third quarter of 2023, the SPCT token operates on the Bitcoin network and is built to the BRC-20
VC Spectra's SPCT: A Rising Star in the Decentralized Finance Sector
Yum! Brands: A Stock Evaluation and Future Growth Analysis
38 seconds ago
Yum! Brands: A Stock Evaluation and Future Growth Analysis
CCM Advocates for More Cooperative-Owned Petrol Stations Along Pan Borneo Highway
1 min ago
CCM Advocates for More Cooperative-Owned Petrol Stations Along Pan Borneo Highway
MusicNL Calls for Increased Funding to Boost Local Music Industry
15 seconds ago
MusicNL Calls for Increased Funding to Boost Local Music Industry
Pennsylvania's Structural Budget Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb
18 seconds ago
Pennsylvania's Structural Budget Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb
Northern Technologies International Corporation: Navigating Growth Amid Modest Returns
22 seconds ago
Northern Technologies International Corporation: Navigating Growth Amid Modest Returns
Latest Headlines
World News
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
27 seconds
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
36 seconds
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
46 seconds
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
47 seconds
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
47 seconds
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations
59 seconds
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
1 min
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
Medical Triumph: Conjoined Twins Ritaj and Rital Gaboura Thrive After Complex Surgeries
1 min
Medical Triumph: Conjoined Twins Ritaj and Rital Gaboura Thrive After Complex Surgeries
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture
3 mins
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
47 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app