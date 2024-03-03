Carnelius Cruz Appointed VP of Sales at TVH Americas, Spearheads Expansion in the Americas

TVH, a global leader in the distribution of parts and accessories for forklifts, aerial work platforms, and industrial vehicles, has announced the appointment of Carnelius Cruz as Vice President of Sales for the Americas. This strategic move comes as part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its sales operations across the USA, Canada, Mexico, and South America. Cruz, with a rich background in sales management and a notable tenure at Navistar/International trucks, brings a wealth of experience to his new role at TVH Americas, headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

From Coaching to Corporate Leadership

Cruz's journey to the top echelons of corporate leadership is a testament to his diverse skill set and adaptability. Starting his career as an assistant football coach, he transitioned into the business world with Genuine Parts Company in 2007. Over 13 years, he climbed the ranks, culminating in his role as General Manager of the Filters and Heavy Duty group. His move to TVH Americas marks a significant step in his career, following a successful stint as Vice President of Spare Parts Sales at Navistar/International Trucks.

Strategic Leadership Transition

The appointment of Cruz is timed with the retirement of Cathy Diaz, the previous Sales Director of TVH Americas, at the end of 2023. This transition not only signifies a change in leadership but also underscores TVH’s commitment to continuous growth and expansion in the Americas. Cruz's role will involve spearheading sales strategies, enhancing customer relations, and driving the company’s performance in key markets across North and South America.

TVH’s Global Footprint and Future Prospects

With 16 locations throughout the Americas and a global presence spanning 81 locations with 5,000 employees, TVH Parts Holding, the parent company of TVH Americas, is a behemoth in the parts and accessories market for industrial vehicles. The company’s strategic appointment of Cruz is poised to further its ambition of extending its reach and enhancing service delivery across the globe. As Cruz takes the helm of the sales division, stakeholders and industry watchers are keenly observing how his leadership will influence TVH’s trajectory in the competitive global market.

As TVH Americas embarks on this new chapter under the leadership of Carnelius Cruz, the company is set to leverage his expertise and leadership to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. This transition highlights TVH's commitment to excellence and its strategic approach to leadership and growth in the ever-evolving global market. Cruz’s appointment is not just a new beginning for him but a reflection of TVH Americas’ dedication to fostering strong leadership that can drive the company towards achieving its long-term goals.