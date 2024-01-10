en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Carleton Place Grapples with Sharp Decline in Property Prices

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Carleton Place Grapples with Sharp Decline in Property Prices

The housing market in Carleton Place, Ontario, has been thrust into the limelight following a sharp decline in property prices. Once sold for nearly $900,000, townhomes are now being re-listed at a price tag of $499,000, a move prompted by fluctuating interest rates and payment defaults. This significant price drop has stirred a wave of concern among homeowners and real estate professionals alike.

From Boom to Bust

Two years ago, a surge in interest rates had led to a boom in the local real estate market. Newly built townhomes were being sold at an inflated price of around $900,000. Jeff McGuire, a local resident, maintained that these homes were overpriced by $200,000 from the get-go. However, as interest rates swung, some homeowners defaulted on their payments. This led to the builder re-listing these properties at a drastically reduced price of $499,000 by the end of 2023.

Repercussions on Homeowners and the Market

Real estate agent Peter Sagos highlighted the plight of homeowners who could not keep up with the payments and were forced to alter their plans. He also pointed out the potential legal actions they might face from the builder for the difference owed from the original contract. Furthermore, real estate broker Paul Rushforth noted that some builders had significantly lowered their prices, branding them as a ‘Christmas special’ to stimulate sales.

A New Market Benchmark?

The drop in prices has set a new, lower benchmark for the market, igniting concerns among residents. Garet Avery, a local homeowner, fears that the current tax rates and property assessments could deter potential buyers, thereby affecting the resale value of homes in the area. This price drop paints a worrying picture for the future of the real estate market in Carleton Place, leaving homeowners and real estate professionals to navigate these unprecedented times.

0
Canada Economy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
50 seconds ago
Bright Sky Disposal Ltd. Fined for Overpass Damage; Calls for National Trucking Safety Enforcement Intensify
On July 18, a highway mishap brought to light an issue that poses a significant risk to national road safety. An unsecured bin, improperly fastened to a truck, lead to a serious accident that damaged the Highway 17A overpass on Highway 99 in Delta. The company responsible, Bright Sky Disposal Ltd., has since been fined
Bright Sky Disposal Ltd. Fined for Overpass Damage; Calls for National Trucking Safety Enforcement Intensify
Palisades Goldcorp Announces New Found Gold's Drill Results at Honeypot Zone
12 mins ago
Palisades Goldcorp Announces New Found Gold's Drill Results at Honeypot Zone
Taco Bell Foundation Expands Community Grants Program to Canada
15 mins ago
Taco Bell Foundation Expands Community Grants Program to Canada
Radisson Mining Discovers Gold Potential at New Alger with Glacial Till Sampling
4 mins ago
Radisson Mining Discovers Gold Potential at New Alger with Glacial Till Sampling
Alberta Clipper Brings Heavy Snowfall and Extreme Cold to Saskatchewan
7 mins ago
Alberta Clipper Brings Heavy Snowfall and Extreme Cold to Saskatchewan
Edmonton Police Disassemble Homeless Camps Amidst Health and Safety Concerns
8 mins ago
Edmonton Police Disassemble Homeless Camps Amidst Health and Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: A Cross-Cultural Study
2 mins
Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: A Cross-Cultural Study
Megyn Kelly Discusses Potential Game-Changing Impact of a Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run
3 mins
Megyn Kelly Discusses Potential Game-Changing Impact of a Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal: Advocating Realistic Health Goals and Balanced Parenting
4 mins
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal: Advocating Realistic Health Goals and Balanced Parenting
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
5 mins
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
5 mins
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Calls for Peace and Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution
6 mins
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Calls for Peace and Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
7 mins
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
9 mins
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
9 mins
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app