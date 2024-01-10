Carleton Place Grapples with Sharp Decline in Property Prices

The housing market in Carleton Place, Ontario, has been thrust into the limelight following a sharp decline in property prices. Once sold for nearly $900,000, townhomes are now being re-listed at a price tag of $499,000, a move prompted by fluctuating interest rates and payment defaults. This significant price drop has stirred a wave of concern among homeowners and real estate professionals alike.

From Boom to Bust

Two years ago, a surge in interest rates had led to a boom in the local real estate market. Newly built townhomes were being sold at an inflated price of around $900,000. Jeff McGuire, a local resident, maintained that these homes were overpriced by $200,000 from the get-go. However, as interest rates swung, some homeowners defaulted on their payments. This led to the builder re-listing these properties at a drastically reduced price of $499,000 by the end of 2023.

Repercussions on Homeowners and the Market

Real estate agent Peter Sagos highlighted the plight of homeowners who could not keep up with the payments and were forced to alter their plans. He also pointed out the potential legal actions they might face from the builder for the difference owed from the original contract. Furthermore, real estate broker Paul Rushforth noted that some builders had significantly lowered their prices, branding them as a ‘Christmas special’ to stimulate sales.

A New Market Benchmark?

The drop in prices has set a new, lower benchmark for the market, igniting concerns among residents. Garet Avery, a local homeowner, fears that the current tax rates and property assessments could deter potential buyers, thereby affecting the resale value of homes in the area. This price drop paints a worrying picture for the future of the real estate market in Carleton Place, leaving homeowners and real estate professionals to navigate these unprecedented times.