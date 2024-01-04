en English
Aviation

Cargojet: Flying High on the Investment Radar

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST


In the world of investment, the flight of Cargojet (TSX:CJT), Canada’s premier air cargo service provider, has been a topic of keen interest. Over the past three years, the company’s stock value has taken a significant dip — a fallout of post-pandemic demand normalization and broader economic challenges. However, the narrative has started to shift over the past month, with the stock gaining around 24%, a recovery that seems to be driven by increased demand over the holiday season and potential interest rate reductions.

Strong Competitive Position

Cargojet prides itself as the only national network offering next-day courier services to over 90% of Canadians. It has firmly entrenched itself in the logistics industry, having long-term contracts with minimum revenue guarantees with major logistics powerhouses such as United Parcel Service Canada, Purolator, Canada Post, Amazon, and DHL. These contracts, apart from providing financial stability, contribute positively to the company’s earnings.

Efficient Workforce and Fleet

The financial stability of Cargojet is further shored up by its non-unionized workforce and fuel-efficient fleet. The company’s high customer retention rate speaks volumes about its service quality and reliability. Furthermore, the effective management of capital expenditures plays a critical role in strengthening the company’s financial position.

Future Growth Prospects

Looking forward, Cargojet has its eyes set on international horizons. It is focusing on expanding its Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance (ACMI) services for international customers, a move aimed at diversifying its revenue streams and enhancing operational efficiency. This strategic direction positions Cargojet well for future growth. Given these factors and the recent price correction, Cargojet is emerging as an attractive long-term investment option with potential for sustained growth and dividends.

Aviation Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

