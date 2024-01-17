Car Plunges from UBC’s Thunderbird Parkade in Dramatic Incident

In a shocking incident at the University of British Columbia (UBC) on Wednesday, a vehicle broke through a concrete barrier on the third floor of the Thunderbird Parkade, plunging vertically to the ground and landing on its nose. The event, which occurred around 10 a.m., triggered a swift response from Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS), who dispatched ten apparatus, along with heavy and technical rescue teams, to secure the area and rescue the trapped driver.

Complex Rescue Amid Structural Concerns

Assistant Chief Jarret Gray of VFRS noted that the rescue was complicated due to the structural concerns posed by the broken wall and the vehicle's precarious position. Before extracting the driver, crews had to ensure the stability of both the vehicle and the damaged wall. The condition of the driver, who remained pinned inside the vehicle for hours, was not disclosed, as the incident is now under police investigation.

Investigation Underway by UBC RCMP Detachment

The University's RCMP detachment has been contacted for further details, and Mounties from other jurisdictions are also involved in the investigation. Weather conditions are not suspected to be a factor in the accident as there was no snow accumulation on the second storey of the parkade. The exact cause that led the car to crash through the significant concrete barrier remains unknown.

Thunderbird Parkade Temporarily Closed

In the wake of the incident, UBC announced the temporary closure of the Thunderbird Parkade. The university has warned individuals with vehicles parked inside the parkade that they will not be able to access them for now and should seek alternative transportation methods. While emergency services, including RCMP, fire, and ambulance, were present at the scene, the reopening of the parkade depends on the completion of the structural assessment by UBC crews and Vancouver Fire Rescue.