Captain D’s Sets Sail for Canada: Nashville-Based Seafood Chain to Expand North of the Border

Bringing a taste of Nashville to Canada, seafood chain Captain D’s is set to expand its horizons north of the border. This expansion, marking the chain’s first venture into Canadian territory, is a result of a franchise development agreement with Ontario entrepreneurs Ali Saeed and Mudassir Choudri. The duo plans to open five restaurants in the Greater Toronto Metropolitan Area over the next few years as part of the chain’s aggressive growth strategy in Canada.

Meeting Consumer and Franchise Demand

With an increasing demand for quality seafood in new territories, Captain D’s is determined to fulfill consumer and franchise expectations. Brad Reed, the Chief Development Officer of Captain D’s, expressed his confidence in the franchise owners’ ability to establish the brand firmly in Ontario. His belief rests in the experience and business acumen of Saeed and Choudri, who have previously managed groups of Shell gas stations in the region.

A Strategic Push into the Canadian Market

This strategic expansion into the Canadian market aligns with the brand’s ongoing growth in the United States. Over the course of 2023, Captain D’s has been consistently signing franchise development agreements to set up new stores in various states, including New Jersey, New York, and Georgia. The third location in Canada is expected to materialize by late 2024, further solidifying the year as a historic period of growth for the brand.

Optimism Fuels Expansion

Ali Saeed, one of the franchise owners, expressed optimism about Captain D’s prospects in Toronto. Factors such as the brand’s well-thought-out real estate strategy and the appeal of quality seafood at affordable prices make Captain D’s an attractive prospect for the Ontario market. The 500th location opening, which is part of this expansion, signifies the brand’s push into the Canadian market and stands as a testament to Captain D’s relentless pursuit of growth.