en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CAPREIT Set to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
CAPREIT Set to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT), a prominent figure in the real estate sector, has announced the impending release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ending December 31, 2023. The results are set to be made public after the market’s close on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Conference Call to Discuss Results

The day following the release, Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9:00 am Eastern Time, senior management of CAPREIT will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will be accessible through Canadian toll-free and international phone numbers and via a live webcast on the CAPREIT website. Additionally, they will provide a replay of the webcast on their website, available for a year following the event.

Preparations for the Call

CAPREIT also plans to provide a slide presentation to accompany management’s remarks during the conference call. This presentation will be available an hour and a half before the call commences.

CAPREIT’s Market Presence

With its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker CAR.UN, CAPREIT has established itself as Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As of September 30, 2023, the company owns around 64,500 residential units, including apartment suites, townhomes, and manufactured home community sites scattered across Canada and the Netherlands. These properties underline the company’s significant presence in the real estate market, with the value of its investment properties in Canada and Europe measuring approximately $16.5 billion.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Assertio Holdings Announces CEO Transition: Heather Mason Steps in as Interim Leader

By BNN Correspondents

Lilium N.V's Stock Price Tumbles, Despite Strong Recovery from 52-Week Low

By BNN Correspondents

AI Revolution in Stock Market: CrowdStrike and Meta Platforms Lead the Way

By Quadri Adejumo

Chewy Inc's Share Price Dips but Promises Potential Growth

By Mazhar Abbas

Zachary J. Siegal Ascends to Presidency at Olympic Steel Inc. ...
@Business · 44 seconds
Zachary J. Siegal Ascends to Presidency at Olympic Steel Inc. ...
heart comment 0
CAPREIT Set to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results in February

By Sakchi Khandelwal

CAPREIT Set to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results in February
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation to Release Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

By Saboor Bayat

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation to Release Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
Beyond Meat Inc Experiences Significant Share Price Drop

By BNN Correspondents

Beyond Meat Inc Experiences Significant Share Price Drop
Artemis Alpha Trust Plc Announces Major Share Acquisition by Thomas Smethers

By Dil Bar Irshad

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc Announces Major Share Acquisition by Thomas Smethers
Latest Headlines
World News
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
15 seconds
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
51 seconds
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
2 mins
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
3 mins
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
3 mins
Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
3 mins
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
3 mins
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
4 mins
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
4 mins
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
4 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
19 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app