CAPREIT Set to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT), a prominent figure in the real estate sector, has announced the impending release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ending December 31, 2023. The results are set to be made public after the market’s close on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Conference Call to Discuss Results

The day following the release, Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9:00 am Eastern Time, senior management of CAPREIT will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will be accessible through Canadian toll-free and international phone numbers and via a live webcast on the CAPREIT website. Additionally, they will provide a replay of the webcast on their website, available for a year following the event.

Preparations for the Call

CAPREIT also plans to provide a slide presentation to accompany management’s remarks during the conference call. This presentation will be available an hour and a half before the call commences.

CAPREIT’s Market Presence

With its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker CAR.UN, CAPREIT has established itself as Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As of September 30, 2023, the company owns around 64,500 residential units, including apartment suites, townhomes, and manufactured home community sites scattered across Canada and the Netherlands. These properties underline the company’s significant presence in the real estate market, with the value of its investment properties in Canada and Europe measuring approximately $16.5 billion.