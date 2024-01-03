CAPREIT Set to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results in February

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT), the largest publicly traded rental housing provider in Canada, has announced its impending financial results release for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The financial data, an essential snapshot of the company’s fiscal health, will be made public on February 22, 2024, after the market closes.

Decoding the Numbers

The release of the financial results is an awaited event in the corporate calendar, providing insights into CAPREIT’s performance over the past year. But the revelations don’t stop at the published figures. On February 23, 2024, at 9:00 am ET, the company’s senior management will host a conference call to delve into the numbers and discuss the results in detail. This call, a vital source of firsthand information for investors and stakeholders, will be available through a live webcast on the CAPREIT website.

The Replay and Presentation

In the fast-paced world of finance, not everyone can tune into the live conference call. Acknowledging this, CAPREIT has ensured that a replay will be accessible for a full year post-webcast, offering a chance for interested parties to revisit the discussion at their convenience. Besides, an hour and a half before the conference call, a slide presentation will be uploaded to the website, serving as a visual aid for the management’s deliberations.

Snapshot of CAPREIT’s Portfolio

As of the third quarter of 2023, CAPREIT’s vast real estate portfolio comprised approximately 64,500 residential units, including apartment suites, townhomes, and manufactured home community sites located across Canada and the Netherlands. These investment properties, representing CAPREIT’s significant footprint in the housing sector, were valued at an estimated $16.5 billion. For further information about the company and its investments, one can visit the CAPREIT website or explore public disclosures at sedarplus.ca.