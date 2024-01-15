Capital Power to Reveal 2024 Guidance, Firm on Carbon-Neutral Path

Capital Power Corporation, a leading North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy, has announced it will host a webcast to present its 2024 guidance, outlining the corporate priorities, targets, and assumptions for the upcoming year. The webcast is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MST on January 16, 2024.

Advertisment

Operating on Indigenous Lands

The company, headquartered in Alberta, operates on the ancestral lands of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, including Treaty 6 Territory and the Metis Nation of Alberta Region 4. This acknowledgment is made in the spirit of reconciliation, a significant step towards honouring and recognizing the contributions of these ancient cultures.

Commitment to a Carbon-Neutral Future

Advertisment

Capital Power is committed to a balanced approach to achieving net-zero emissions by 2045. This ambitious goal involves a blend of natural gas, emerging technologies for decarbonization, and an expansion of renewable energy sources to provide reliable and clean power generation.

Power Generation Capabilities

Currently, the company owns approximately 7,700 MW of power generation capacity across 30 facilities in North America. These include ongoing projects that involve the development of 140 MW of renewable energy capacity and 512 MW of augmented natural gas combined cycle capacity from the Genesee 1 and 2 repowering projects in Alberta. Additionally, the company has plans to develop 350 MW of natural gas and battery energy storage systems in Ontario and approximately 70 MW of solar capacity in advanced development in North Carolina.