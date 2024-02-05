Cape Breton Declares State of Emergency Amid Severe Snowstorm

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) is under a weeklong local state of emergency due to a severe winter storm. The declaration was necessitated by extreme snowfall, with over 100 centimeters accumulating in the Sydney area since Friday. The Nova Scotia government has requested assistance from Ottawa to help the province recover from the storm's aftermath, leading to school closures across the province on Monday. The storm has led to dangerous winter conditions, making travel highly discouraged.

State of Emergency Declared Amid Extreme Snowfall

The Nova Scotia government appealed for Ottawa's help as Cape Breton and other areas of the province declared local states of emergency. The extreme snowfall necessitated heavy snow removal equipment, portable fuel storage equipment, and air transport assistance for critical supplies and evacuation of isolated individuals. The CBRM mayor is urging residents to stay at home, as feelings of isolation and being stranded surge in the wake of the storm.

Impacts of the Severe Snowstorm

Eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton have been significantly impacted by the severe snowstorm, with over 100 centimeters of snow being reported in various parts of Cape Breton. The storm has triggered travel disruptions, power outages, and dangerous driving conditions across the region. The municipality declared a weeklong local state of emergency to acquire more snow clearing equipment from the province. Resources for snow removal in the Eskasoni First Nation were exhausted due to the storm's severity.

Comparing the Current Snowstorm to Past Events

The current snowstorm has been compared to a powerful storm that occurred 20 years ago, known as White Juan. The extreme weather event has also impacted the political landscape, with a provincial byelection being postponed. Interestingly, the heavy snowfall onset followed springlike weather after Groundhog Day, showcasing the unpredictable nature of weather patterns.