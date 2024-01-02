en English
Agriculture

Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024

The first trading session of 2024 saw a slight decline in the ICE Futures canola market in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Influenced by the falling prices in the Chicago soy complex and a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices, the downturn in the canola market was significant. However, the European rapeseed prices maintained relative stability, bearing no influence on the canola market’s trajectory.

Fall below key chart support levels

Canola prices took a tumble, falling below key support levels on the chart and marking a new six-month low. This was an unexpected shift in the market, catching investors and traders off-guard. Despite the fall, the weakening of the Canadian dollar lent some support to the market, cushioning the impact of the decline.

End users mitigate losses

The presence of end users in the market, on the lookout for bargains, also played a role in mitigating the extent of losses in the canola market. Their active participation provided a counterbalance to the declining prices, helping to stabilize the market to an extent.

Canadian manufacturing sector in decline

Paralleling the canola market, the Canadian manufacturing sector also experienced a significant decline in December. The manufacturing purchasing managers index plummeted to 45.4, the lowest reading since May 2020. This downturn was characterized by sharp declines in output and new orders, leading to job cuts and a return to contraction territory for the ninth month in 2023.

Weak market conditions, high prices, and declining export orders were cited as contributing factors. In response, the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 5%, noting that the economy was expected to remain weak in the final quarter of the previous year. In the face of all these, the canola market and the Canadian manufacturing sector brace for what the future holds in 2024.

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

