Cannabis Council of Canada's Executive Director Steps Down as Industry Sees Diversity Resurgence

In a recent development, the Cannabis Council of Canada (C3) announced that George Smitherman, its longtime executive director, is stepping down from his role. This move comes as the cannabis industry sees a resurgence in the representation of women and minority executives, according to the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report.

A New Era for C3

Smitherman, who stepped into the role in March 2020, is credited with significantly enhancing the profile and goals of C3, the most influential cannabis lobby group in Canada. The organization represents the country's licensed cannabis producers and processors. During his tenure, Smitherman fostered a culture of collaboration and excellence among the members and spearheaded efforts to promote positive change in the cannabis industry.

Interim Leadership and Future Plans

With Smitherman's departure, C3 is set to begin the process of finding a new executive director. In the meantime, the roles of acting co-executive directors will be filled by C3 Treasurer Tamara Lovi and Secretary Elisabeth Sieber. The organization's board is also preparing to set its strategic priorities for 2024, although specific areas of focus have not been revealed.

Smitherman's Legacy

Smitherman, having previously held various roles in the cannabis industry and a long-standing history in Ontario politics, is recognized for his leadership and commitment to the cannabis industry. His departure marks the end of an era for C3, but his influence will continue to resonate within the organization and the industry at large. As C3 navigates this transition, the cannabis industry will keenly observe how these changes will shape the future of cannabis legislation and representation in Canada.