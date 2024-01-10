Canmore Residents Call for Environmental Assessment of Major Developments

A resident group in Canmore, Bow Valley Engage, is calling upon the Alberta government to initiate an environmental assessment for two substantial development projects, Three Sisters Village and Smith Creek. The group's appeal is rooted in their concern that these projects could lead to a significant surge in the town's population and imperil wildlife corridors, specifically those bridging Kananaskis Country and Banff National Park.

Community Opposition and Legal Proceedings

In 2021, a public hearing saw a strong wave of opposition to these developments from the community. Following suit, the Canmore town council also rejected the projects. However, a provincial tribunal ruled in favor of the projects, causing widespread disappointment among the community members. The town's appeal against this decision was to no avail.

Environmental Concerns and Legislative Context

Bow Valley Engage underscores that the last environmental assessment of the area was conducted 32 years ago, under a legislation that is now deemed outdated. The group is advocating for a new assessment to be carried out under the current Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act. This appeal is not just a reflection of concerns about the potential environmental impact of the projects, but is also a call for updated evaluations in light of the current standards and understanding of the area's ecological sensitivity.

Future Implications and the Need for Action

The actions of Bow Valley Engage emphasize the importance of up-to-date environmental assessments, incorporating current knowledge and legislation. The group's efforts underscore the need to balance development and growth with environmental protection and sustainability. The outcome of this appeal could set a precedent for future development projects in environmentally sensitive areas not just in Canmore, but across Alberta and potentially, the entire country.