Accidents

Candle Ignition Triggers Major Fire at Coquitlam Homeless Encampment

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
Candle Ignition Triggers Major Fire at Coquitlam Homeless Encampment

In a harrowing incident on Saturday evening, a significant fire erupted at a homeless encampment in Coquitlam, near Highway 1 and United Boulevard. The fire, which witnesses described as large and intimidating, broke out around 5:30 p.m. Fortunately, despite the magnitude of the blaze, no injuries were reported.

Swift Response by Coquitlam Fire Department

The Coquitlam Fire Department responded to the emergency promptly, managing to contain the fire and prevent further escalation. Their swift and efficient response undoubtedly played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the encampment’s residents and preventing the fire from spreading to nearby areas.

Candle Ignition: The Cause of the Fire

Upon investigation, the cause of the fire was traced back to a lit candle. This seemingly innocuous item resulted in the destruction of three tents, one of which was completely obliterated. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with the use of such items, particularly in vulnerable settings like homeless encampments.

Risks Associated with Tent Living in Cold Weather

Following the incident, fire services issued stern warnings about the increased risks associated with living in tents during cold weather. The use of candles and propane tanks to stay warm, while understandable given the harsh conditions, poses significant safety hazards. These risks are only exacerbated by the flammable nature of tent materials and the close proximity of tents in encampments.

This unfortunate incident underscores the urgent need for safe and secure housing solutions for the homeless, particularly in light of the cold weather. It also serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers faced by those forced to live in such precarious conditions, and the importance of adequate safety measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

0
Accidents Canada Safety
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

