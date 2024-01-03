Canadians See TFSA Limit Increase to $95,000: Top Five Stocks to Consider

As the new year ushers in, Canadian residents are given a fresh opportunity to capitalize on their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). With a history since 2009, these residents have now been granted a total contribution limit of $95,000, marking a substantial $7,000 increase for 2024. For long-term holdings, particularly those with potential for compounding gains over a lifetime, the TFSA stands out as an ideal investment vehicle. Five Canadian stocks have been highlighted as optimal choices for long-term investment in a TFSA.

Descartes Systems: A Technology Powerhouse

Among the recommended stocks, Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG), a logistics and freight technology company, is regarded as a high-quality business. Despite its typically high valuation, the company’s strong revenue stream, coupled with net cash for acquisitions, makes it a promising candidate for long-term investment.

Software Giants: Constellation Software and Topicus.com

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) are two other software enterprises suggested for long-term investment. Constellation Software, known for consolidating vertical market software businesses and reinvesting cash flows, augments the list of potential investments. Topicus, a spin-off from Constellation, is more geared towards organic growth and aims to consolidate software businesses in Europe.

Profitable Transportation and Essential Railway Networks

TFI International (TSX:TFII), a Canadian transportation stock, joins the list, identified by its growth through acquisitions, strong balance sheet, and focus on profitability. The final recommendation, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway (TSX:CP), is emphasized for its essential network and pricing power. With recent expansion into the U.S. and Mexico, it offers potential for sector-leading growth.

As tax season approaches, Canadians are advised to consider their income levels when deciding between a TFSA or a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). Those earning $55,000 or less may benefit from contributing to a TFSA, as RRSP contributions may not significantly impact their income tax return. With the RRSP contribution deadline slated for March 1, 2023, and the TFSA contribution limit now at $7,000, Canadians have an opportunity to plan their investments wisely for the new year.