Business

Canadians See TFSA Limit Increase to $95,000: Top Five Stocks to Consider

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Canadians See TFSA Limit Increase to $95,000: Top Five Stocks to Consider

As the new year ushers in, Canadian residents are given a fresh opportunity to capitalize on their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). With a history since 2009, these residents have now been granted a total contribution limit of $95,000, marking a substantial $7,000 increase for 2024. For long-term holdings, particularly those with potential for compounding gains over a lifetime, the TFSA stands out as an ideal investment vehicle. Five Canadian stocks have been highlighted as optimal choices for long-term investment in a TFSA.

Descartes Systems: A Technology Powerhouse

Among the recommended stocks, Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG), a logistics and freight technology company, is regarded as a high-quality business. Despite its typically high valuation, the company’s strong revenue stream, coupled with net cash for acquisitions, makes it a promising candidate for long-term investment.

Software Giants: Constellation Software and Topicus.com

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) are two other software enterprises suggested for long-term investment. Constellation Software, known for consolidating vertical market software businesses and reinvesting cash flows, augments the list of potential investments. Topicus, a spin-off from Constellation, is more geared towards organic growth and aims to consolidate software businesses in Europe.

Profitable Transportation and Essential Railway Networks

TFI International (TSX:TFII), a Canadian transportation stock, joins the list, identified by its growth through acquisitions, strong balance sheet, and focus on profitability. The final recommendation, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway (TSX:CP), is emphasized for its essential network and pricing power. With recent expansion into the U.S. and Mexico, it offers potential for sector-leading growth.

As tax season approaches, Canadians are advised to consider their income levels when deciding between a TFSA or a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). Those earning $55,000 or less may benefit from contributing to a TFSA, as RRSP contributions may not significantly impact their income tax return. With the RRSP contribution deadline slated for March 1, 2023, and the TFSA contribution limit now at $7,000, Canadians have an opportunity to plan their investments wisely for the new year.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

