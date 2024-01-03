Canadians Bracing for Potential Recession Despite Financial Security, Reveals CIBC Survey

Canadians are bracing for a potential economic recession, despite a significant portion feeling financially secure, according to a recent survey from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). The survey reveals that 70% of the Canadian populace believes the nation is either already in a recession or on the verge of one. Yet, paradoxically, 60% of the respondents feel financially robust enough to withstand an economic downturn.

Economic Uncertainty Looms Large

Economic uncertainty has cast a long shadow on the future, making it difficult for 70% of the Canadians to plan ahead. Anxiety over potential job losses poses a considerable concern for 42% of those employed. The primary financial concern, however, remains inflation, with a whopping 61% of respondents naming it as their top worry. Interest rate hikes, another crucial factor, have 28% of those surveyed apprehensive about further increases.

Financial Resolutions for 2024

Despite the prevailing economic uncertainties, many Canadians are resolving to improve their financial health in 2024. The focus is on debt reduction, increased savings, and timely bill payments. These findings are corroborated by a separate survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, which reports that 54% of Canadians, across different income levels, were satisfied with their financial lives at the close of 2023. However, the same sentiment was not shared by lower-income earners.

Anomalous Economic Concerns

