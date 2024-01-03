en English
Business

Canadians Bracing for Potential Recession Despite Financial Security, Reveals CIBC Survey

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Canadians Bracing for Potential Recession Despite Financial Security, Reveals CIBC Survey

Canadians are bracing for a potential economic recession, despite a significant portion feeling financially secure, according to a recent survey from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). The survey reveals that 70% of the Canadian populace believes the nation is either already in a recession or on the verge of one. Yet, paradoxically, 60% of the respondents feel financially robust enough to withstand an economic downturn.

Economic Uncertainty Looms Large

Economic uncertainty has cast a long shadow on the future, making it difficult for 70% of the Canadians to plan ahead. Anxiety over potential job losses poses a considerable concern for 42% of those employed. The primary financial concern, however, remains inflation, with a whopping 61% of respondents naming it as their top worry. Interest rate hikes, another crucial factor, have 28% of those surveyed apprehensive about further increases.

Financial Resolutions for 2024

Despite the prevailing economic uncertainties, many Canadians are resolving to improve their financial health in 2024. The focus is on debt reduction, increased savings, and timely bill payments. These findings are corroborated by a separate survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, which reports that 54% of Canadians, across different income levels, were satisfied with their financial lives at the close of 2023. However, the same sentiment was not shared by lower-income earners.

Anomalous Economic Concerns and Tesla’s Production Data

In a contrasting economic scene, Tesla Inc. has refrained from disclosing specific production and sales data for its new Cybertruck in its recent quarterly report. The company has chosen to group this information with other models such as the Model S and Model X. Tesla’s report, however, indicates overall deliveries that exceeded analysts’ expectations, with the Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan constituting 95% of the sales for the quarter.

The American Kennel Club Recognizes Lancashire Heeler

In unrelated news, the American Kennel Club has given recognition to the Lancashire heeler. The breed is now eligible to compete alongside other dog breeds.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

