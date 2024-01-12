en English
Business

Canadian Utilities Limited Announces 1% Dividend Increase for Q1 2024

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Canadian Utilities Limited Announces 1% Dividend Increase for Q1 2024

Canadian Utilities Limited, a subsidiary of ATCO, has announced an increase in its first quarter dividend by one percent. This brings the dividend up to 45.31 cents per Class A non-voting and Class B common share, a slight increase from the preceding 44.86 cents. The dividend will be payable to shareholders on record as of February 1, 2024, with the payment scheduled for March 1, 2024.

Details of the Dividend Increase

The declaration of this raised dividend was made by the company’s board of directors. This increment is not exclusive to the common shares but extends to the Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Share Dividends as well. These dividends are considered eligible within the framework of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Canadian Utilities Limited

With a workforce of approximately 8,000 employees and ownership of assets totaling $23 billion, Canadian Utilities has established a strong presence in the global energy infrastructure. The company operates in various sectors including Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Retail Energy. These sectors encompass services such as electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, energy storage, generation, and retail sales, industrial water solutions, and whole-home solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

The announcement also featured forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated payment of dividends. However, the company urges shareholders not to rely unquestioningly on these projections. They are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could lead to divergent actual results. Factors that could influence these outcomes include regulatory decisions, competitive industry conditions, evolving economic circumstances, and other elements that are beyond the company’s control.

Business Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

