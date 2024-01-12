en English
Business

Canadian Uranium Stocks Gain Amid Kazatomprom’s Production Shortfall Warning; The Weeknd Sets New Spotify Record

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:10 pm EST
Canadian Uranium Stocks Gain Amid Kazatomprom’s Production Shortfall Warning; The Weeknd Sets New Spotify Record

In a surprising development, the world’s leading uranium producer, Kazatomprom, has signaled potential production shortfalls that could last up to two years. The company, owned by Kazakhstan’s government through its sovereign wealth fund, cited sulfuric acid shortages and construction delays as the primary reasons that might impact its output until 2025. Responsible for 22% of the global primary uranium supply, its production guidance for 2024 is expected to be detailed by February 1, 2024.

Uranium Stocks Soar

This news has triggered a surge in Canadian uranium stocks, with shares for Cameco experiencing an approximately 8% rise and similar gains observed for other Canadian uranium companies. These include Denison Mines, Uranium Energy, Energy Fuels, and Uranium Royalty Corp. The uranium spot prices have reached 16-year highs, driven by the shortage of uranium supply and rising demand for nuclear power, particularly for new types of reactors.

Global Impact and Future Outlook

Various countries, including the U.S. and the UK, have announced plans to expand nuclear power. To that end, the U.S. Department of Energy is planning to invest up to $500 million to boost domestic uranium production. These international developments, coupled with the Congressional effort to ban imports of uranium from Russia, further contribute to the surge in uranium prices. However, the current bull market also raises concerns about the valuations of these uranium stocks.

Other News Highlights

In entertainment news, The Weeknd’s song ‘Blinding Lights’ has crossed the 4 billion streams mark on Spotify, setting a new record as the most-streamed song on the platform. Additionally, there’s a nod to the movie ‘Mean Girls,’ which, despite being set in Illinois, was filmed in Toronto. In another news, a Saskatchewan Mountie’s mother opened up at a sentencing hearing, expressing the profound impact of her son’s tragic death after he was run over and killed. Lastly, on the financial front, Canada’s main stock index posted a small gain, while U.S. markets exhibited mixed results following a report on wholesale inflation and the onset of the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Business Canada Energy
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

