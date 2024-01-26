Canadian Universities Ramp Up Surveillance Amid Growing Academic Misconduct

Canadian universities are intensifying their surveillance measures during examinations to curb the escalating rates of academic misconduct, particularly since the advent of online learning in the wake of the pandemic. Among these, the University of Regina is currently probing into approximately 50 cases of alleged academic misconduct in its faculty of nursing. These purported incidents emerged from online exams conducted in December, accounting for nearly 1% of the final exams of the last semester.

Proctoring Software: A Double-Edged Sword

The University of Regina employs proctoring software that records both video and audio, flagging suspicious behaviors such as deviating gaze from the screen or engaging in conversation with another person. While the majority of the cases were deemed to have grounds for academic misconduct, leading to students needing to repeat courses, the investigations have also disrupted schedules, scholarships, and loan eligibility for students who were eventually exonerated. The university's standard practice permits students to continue their studies while an investigation is underway. However, an exception was made for clinical placements owing to concerns surrounding patient safety.

Academic Misconduct on the Rise

Reports of cheating have been on an upward trajectory across Canadian universities over the past five years. In response to this, Western University has formed an academic integrity task force and amplified resources for both instructors and students. Critics of proctoring software argue that it induces unnecessary stress and often incorrectly marks innocent behaviors as suspicious.

Call for a Shift in Approach

Bonnie Stewart, Associate Professor at the University of Windsor, advocates for a reevaluation of the approach towards academic misconduct and proposes alternatives to invasive proctoring tools. The University of Regina acknowledges the imperfections of the current technology and is working diligently towards making improvements.