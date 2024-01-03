en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Canadian Trucking Alliance: Championing Industry Sustainability and Growth in 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Canadian Trucking Alliance: Championing Industry Sustainability and Growth in 2024

As the year begins, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) — a representative for over 4,000 member carriers across Canada — continues to shape the sophistication and reliability of the nation’s supply chain. The chairman, also a small fleet owner, lends his voice to the significance of the trucking industry in underpinning society and the Canadian economy. The CTA is more than just a representative body; it is a vital stakeholder in the nation’s economic engine.

CTA: The Industry’s Voice

The CTA’s mission is to advocate for the industry, communicating its interests to the government and public. The alliance recognizes the importance of ensuring the trucking industry’s sustainability and is committed to addressing challenges that threaten its smooth operation. One such challenge is the labor abuse by companies operating under the guise of ‘Driver Inc.’, a model used to misclassify employees, thereby denying them rights and evading taxes.

2024 Goals: Protection, Progress, and Sustainability

Top on the CTA’s 2024 agenda is enforcing actions against such companies. The Alliance aims to establish national committees that will tackle trade barriers, improve infrastructure, and advocate for sustainable engine technologies and carbon tax policies. This is a clear indication of the CTA’s commitment towards sustainable practices in the trucking industry. Additionally, the Alliance is focused on enhancing cross-border policies.

Engaging the Stakeholders

The CTA encourages industry members to participate in social media campaigns and engage with Members of Parliament (MPs) to support these initiatives. The collective voice of the industry is paramount in achieving these ambitious goals. The author urges all stakeholders — including the trucking companies themselves, regulatory authorities, and the public — to get involved. The future of the Canadian trucking industry and its integral role in the economy depends on the collective action of all its stakeholders.

In a related development, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) recently wrapped up its annual Operation Safe Driver Week. The initiative, focusing on speeding, saw law enforcement officers in Canada and the U.S. stop 11,448 drivers engaging in dangerous driving behaviors. The campaign resulted in 5,756 warnings and 4,494 citations issued, with speeding alone accounting for 2,219 warnings and 2,024 citations/tickets. These initiatives underscore the commitment to safety in the commercial vehicle community, a commitment that the CTA shares and champions.

0
Business Canada Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
2024: The Year of Agility in Hiring Practices
The labor market of 2024 demands a new level of agility, adaptability, and innovation in hiring practices. As per Gartner Inc’s top nine workplace predictions, HR leaders are faced with the compelling necessity to address the cost of work crisis, the impact of Generative AI on the workforce, and the shift towards a four-day workweek.
2024: The Year of Agility in Hiring Practices
Dick Bove: A Titan’s Perspective on the U.S. Banking Industry
1 min ago
Dick Bove: A Titan’s Perspective on the U.S. Banking Industry
Decoding Entrepreneurship in 2024: 12 Questions to Consider Before Starting a Business
2 mins ago
Decoding Entrepreneurship in 2024: 12 Questions to Consider Before Starting a Business
People's Natural Gas Proposes 21% Hike in Residential Utility Bills
55 seconds ago
People's Natural Gas Proposes 21% Hike in Residential Utility Bills
Sir Tim Martin's Tour of Black Country Pubs Following Recent Knighthood
1 min ago
Sir Tim Martin's Tour of Black Country Pubs Following Recent Knighthood
Bullish Trend Emerges among Investors towards Synopsys: Unusual Options Activity Detected
1 min ago
Bullish Trend Emerges among Investors towards Synopsys: Unusual Options Activity Detected
Latest Headlines
World News
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
14 seconds
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
1 min
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
1 min
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
2 mins
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
2 mins
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
2 mins
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
2 mins
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
2 mins
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
2 mins
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
10 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
52 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
54 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app