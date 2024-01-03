Canadian Trucking Alliance: Championing Industry Sustainability and Growth in 2024

As the year begins, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) — a representative for over 4,000 member carriers across Canada — continues to shape the sophistication and reliability of the nation’s supply chain. The chairman, also a small fleet owner, lends his voice to the significance of the trucking industry in underpinning society and the Canadian economy. The CTA is more than just a representative body; it is a vital stakeholder in the nation’s economic engine.

CTA: The Industry’s Voice

The CTA’s mission is to advocate for the industry, communicating its interests to the government and public. The alliance recognizes the importance of ensuring the trucking industry’s sustainability and is committed to addressing challenges that threaten its smooth operation. One such challenge is the labor abuse by companies operating under the guise of ‘Driver Inc.’, a model used to misclassify employees, thereby denying them rights and evading taxes.

2024 Goals: Protection, Progress, and Sustainability

Top on the CTA’s 2024 agenda is enforcing actions against such companies. The Alliance aims to establish national committees that will tackle trade barriers, improve infrastructure, and advocate for sustainable engine technologies and carbon tax policies. This is a clear indication of the CTA’s commitment towards sustainable practices in the trucking industry. Additionally, the Alliance is focused on enhancing cross-border policies.

Engaging the Stakeholders

The CTA encourages industry members to participate in social media campaigns and engage with Members of Parliament (MPs) to support these initiatives. The collective voice of the industry is paramount in achieving these ambitious goals. The author urges all stakeholders — including the trucking companies themselves, regulatory authorities, and the public — to get involved. The future of the Canadian trucking industry and its integral role in the economy depends on the collective action of all its stakeholders.

In a related development, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) recently wrapped up its annual Operation Safe Driver Week. The initiative, focusing on speeding, saw law enforcement officers in Canada and the U.S. stop 11,448 drivers engaging in dangerous driving behaviors. The campaign resulted in 5,756 warnings and 4,494 citations issued, with speeding alone accounting for 2,219 warnings and 2,024 citations/tickets. These initiatives underscore the commitment to safety in the commercial vehicle community, a commitment that the CTA shares and champions.