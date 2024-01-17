Canadian Truck Driver Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Trafficking at Montana Border

Canadian truck driver, Kareshmaa Kaur Jagroop, 42, has pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. The admission came following an incident in July 2021 when she was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Montana border while attempting to cross into Canada. Jagroop's confession has set the stage for a possible sentence of 20 years in prison, a $1-million fine, and a minimum of three years of supervised release.

Advertisment

66 Pounds of Cocaine in Watermelon Pallets

During a routine inspection, CBP officers discovered approximately 30 kilograms, or 66 pounds, of cocaine concealed within pallets of watermelons. The discovery was made after Jagroop failed to stop at the outbound inspection booth and was subsequently pursued by officers. Directed back for a deeper inspection, anomalies detected during a screening led to a physical search which unveiled the hidden narcotics.

A Drug Mule for Canadian Criminals

Advertisment

Jagroop, a commercial truck driver from Ontario, Canada, confessed to transporting the drugs on behalf of a group in Canada. This disclosure came after she had delivered produce to supermarkets in Oregon and California. The revelation of her illicit activities has exposed the multifaceted nature of drug trafficking, often hidden beneath the guise of legitimate commercial operations.

Legal Consequences and Treatment

Jagroop's guilty plea has set in motion a series of legal consequences. She now faces a possible 20-year prison sentence, a $1-million fine, and a minimum of three years of supervised release post-sentencing. The sentencing is scheduled for May 23. Until then, Jagroop has been released to a treatment center in Montana, where she will remain until her upcoming court proceedings. Her case serves as a stark reminder of the severe penalties associated with drug trafficking, and the integral role of border protection services in maintaining national security.