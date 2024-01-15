Canadian Tribunal Reverses Strata Council's 'Loud' Mustang Ban

In a recent legal skirmish in Canada, a Ford Mustang found itself at the center of a noise dispute between a strata council and residents. The council, akin to a homeowner's association in the U.S., levied fines and sought to prohibit the Mustang from parking or driving on the property. The council's argument: the Mustang's engine revving, use of car maintenance tools, and loud music from the car's stereo were causing a nuisance.

Small Claims Tribunal Steps In

The case escalated to a small claims tribunal in British Columbia, where the two parties laid out their respective arguments. While the strata council held the Mustang's noise to be excessive, the residents contested this claim.

The Verdict

The tribunal ultimately sided with the residents. It reversed the fines and stated that the council's bylaws did not permit the ban of specific vehicles from the property. Furthermore, the tribunal found that the council had failed to provide concrete evidence that the noise from the Mustang was indeed excessive.

Implications of the Decision

This decision sheds light on the nuances of 'excessive vehicle noise' and its interpretation. It suggests that defining what constitutes 'excessive noise' from a vehicle can be subjective and varies on a case-by-case basis. The ruling underlines the need for indisputable evidence to support such claims and reiterates the importance of clear bylaws in strata council operations.