Business

Canadian Trade Surplus Narrows in November Amid Export Decline

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Canadian Trade Surplus Narrows in November Amid Export Decline

In a recent turn of events, Canada has reportedly experienced a significant contraction in its trade surplus. The surplus for November plummeted to C$1.57 billion ($1.17 billion), a noticeable dip from the C$2 billion projection made by market analysts. This decline also marks a drop from the revised surplus of C$3.20 billion recorded in October.

Export Decline, Import Increase

The tapering of exports, largely driven by precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum, heralds the first decrease in a five-month span. This downturn is primarily attributed to a dwindling bank demand in Europe, a ripple effect of the underlying unrest in the Middle East. Despite the slump in exports, Canada managed to sustain a trade surplus for the fourth consecutive month. The country observed a 0.6% drop in exports, while imports witnessed a 1.9% surge.

Energy Demand Fuels Import

The rise in imports can be partly traced back to energy products and industrial machinery. In particular, there was a significant uptick in uranium imports from Kazakhstan and refined petroleum from the United States. This corresponds with domestic refinery outages, adding a layer of complexity to the country’s trade dynamics.

Economic Forecast: Slow Growth, Potential Pickup

Current economic indicators are suggesting a period of slow growth in the first half of 2024. However, there may be a potential acceleration in the latter half of the year and into 2025. The Bank of Canada’s upcoming rate announcement is widely expected to retain the key policy rate at 5%, with prospects of rate cuts in the first half of 2024.

Canadian Dollar and Future Developments

The Canadian dollar experienced a slight weakening against the U.S. dollar. On a related note, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is slated to conduct a hearing concerning a construction change request from the Trans Mountain Corp for expanding an oil pipeline. Additionally, Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded Vedanta Resources’ credit ratings, raising concerns over the company’s liquidity.

Business Canada Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

