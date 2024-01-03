en English
Agriculture

Canadian Timber Wolf Escapes From Benoni Facility Amid New Year’s Eve Fireworks

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
Canadian Timber Wolf Escapes From Benoni Facility Amid New Year’s Eve Fireworks

A Canadian Timber wolf, merely one-year-old, escaped from the confines of Absolute Exotics SA, located in Benoni Agricultural Holdings, on the night of New Year’s Eve, 2023. The young wolf, recently rescued from an abusive situation, was startled by the New Year’s Eve fireworks, leading to its breakout.

Wolf’s Escape and Sightings

Christo Myburgh, the responsible official from Absolute Exotics SA, was the one who reported the escape. Despite a full-day search conducted on January 1, 2024, the wolf eluded capture and was only sighted at a nearby farm. The situation is being monitored by security personnel who are keeping a close eye on its movements.

(Read Also: Australian Goatmeat Exports: 2023’s Boom and Emerging Markets)

Alert to the Public

The public has been warned not to approach the wolf, but to promptly report sightings to Absolute Exotics SA or the Benoni SPCA. This cautionary notice is in place due to the unpredictable behavior of the wolf, especially when provoked.

Ensuring Safe Return

Myburgh remains confident of the wolf’s imminent capture and assures that measures are being taken to ensure its safe return to the facility. He reiterates that the wolf is not considered dangerous unless provoked, and efforts are being made to prevent any untoward incidents involving the Canadian Timber wolf.

(Read Also: Indonesia’s State Power Firm Consumes 1 Million Metric Tons of Biomass in 2023 to Cut Coal Dependency)

Agriculture Canada Wildlife
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

